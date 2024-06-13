Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Blue World Acquisition worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAQ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 27,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,469. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

