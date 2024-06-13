Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,282 shares during the period. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition comprises about 1.0% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.76% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,422,000. Kim LLC grew its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 302,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PLAO remained flat at $11.36 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

