Glazer Capital LLC Sells 3,057 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 6.23% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 228,187 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

ARYD stock remained flat at $11.45 on Thursday. 100,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,540. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring North American or European companies in the life sciences and medical technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.