Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $101.14 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics comprises 2.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 6.43% of Myriad Genetics worth $101,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 251,426 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,473,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after purchasing an additional 219,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,161,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,937. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

