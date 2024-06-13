Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $17.30 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,744,329 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 336,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,102,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $10,050,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Intel stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 18,753,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,249,727. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

