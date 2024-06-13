Glenview Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Glenview Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157,261 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 1.1% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $49,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 192.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180,065 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 51.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.6 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 625,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

