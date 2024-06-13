Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Doma worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of Doma stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,451. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 32.57%.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

