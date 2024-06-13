Global Payments Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $12.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

