Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 259 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.34). Approximately 36,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 74,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £201.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,052.00, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.94.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

