Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Down 0.6%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $43.63. Approximately 1,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

