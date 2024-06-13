Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 286.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,829. The stock has a market cap of $288.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $37.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

