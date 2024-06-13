Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,913.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD remained flat at $17.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,419. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

