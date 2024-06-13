Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Acquires 53,165 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up 2.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.22% of NexGen Energy worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,630,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 429,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 923,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,625. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -696.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

