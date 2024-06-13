Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Grows Position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Skeena Resources worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

SKE stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,006. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $409.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

