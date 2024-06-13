Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,035,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

ORLA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.68. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

