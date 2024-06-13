Goodnow Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,370 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up about 1.0% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Mariner LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 33.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $4,608,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

