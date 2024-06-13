Goodnow Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for about 4.4% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Gartner worth $30,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Gartner by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,894,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $433.73. 210,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

