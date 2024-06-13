Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,017 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,842. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

