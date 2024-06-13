Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.35. 165,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,364. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day moving average of $195.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

