Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $12.64 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.