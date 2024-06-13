Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,511 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CF Industries worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,745. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

