Governors Lane LP Has $22.36 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Governors Lane LP reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.2% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.06. 667,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

