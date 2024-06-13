Governors Lane LP Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Governors Lane LP bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $145,144,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock remained flat at $326.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 96,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

