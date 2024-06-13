Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Acquired by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,315,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997,442 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises 3.4% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Grab worth $58,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 11,030,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,684,699. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRAB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

