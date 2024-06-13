Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,291 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after buying an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,708. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

