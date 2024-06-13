Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,001 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 105,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 280,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 133,439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 372,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,335,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,194. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $979.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $350,254. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

