Granahan Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,506 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Quanterix worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 91,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,449. The stock has a market cap of $664.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

