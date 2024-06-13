Granahan Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 1.5% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $46,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,433,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,467,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $145,583,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 305,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,318. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

