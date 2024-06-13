Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 42,600 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.31% of PROS worth $23,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in PROS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PROS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 10,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,122. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.24.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

