Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 50,819 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,903,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,819 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health makes up approximately 3.2% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $95,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Evolent Health by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,966. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

