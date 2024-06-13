Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 663,853 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,853 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Udemy worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in Udemy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Udemy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,661,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,086 shares of company stock worth $827,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Udemy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.02. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

