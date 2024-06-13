Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,000. ServiceNow makes up 2.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.57 on Thursday, hitting $714.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,115. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.