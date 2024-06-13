Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,490 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises about 3.1% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Graphic Packaging worth $62,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. 815,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,455. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

