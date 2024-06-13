Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.45.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,127. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.67 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

