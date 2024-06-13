Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. KLA makes up 1.6% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $824.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $722.79 and a 200-day moving average of $657.44. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $831.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.15.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

