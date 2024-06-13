Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $542.54. 1,565,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,489. The company has a market cap of $468.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $545.23.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

