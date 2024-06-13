Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,257 shares during the quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after buying an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after buying an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,907,000 after buying an additional 237,514 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 297,672 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

