Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,886 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 161,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

