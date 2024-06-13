Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $683,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,048 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 190,443 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,754,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 245,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,647,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $708,677,000 after acquiring an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,956,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 6,146,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,307,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

