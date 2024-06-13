Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,876 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.88. 967,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average is $151.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

