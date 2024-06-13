Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of GECCZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

