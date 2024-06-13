Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of GECCZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.