Great Point Partners LLC Acquires 82,648 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the quarter. AnaptysBio makes up approximately 3.6% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 3.68% of AnaptysBio worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $7,669,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 89,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,897. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,353 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

