Great Point Partners LLC Invests $16.59 Million in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,585,000. ABIVAX Société Anonyme comprises about 2.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ABVX

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.