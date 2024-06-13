Great Point Partners LLC Sells 79,426 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Great Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,426 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 5.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $30,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. 480,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,685 shares of company stock worth $518,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

