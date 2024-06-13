Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Acquires 83,641 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,641 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services comprises about 1.5% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.43% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 105,751 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 324,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:KFS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 1,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.48.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%.

Kingsway Financial Services Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

