Greenlight Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,943 shares during the period. Kyndryl accounts for approximately 6.4% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $132,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 100.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,544. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.