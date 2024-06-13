Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $19.50 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for 1.0% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Horizon worth $19,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,526,000 after acquiring an additional 883,503 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 3,226,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797,418. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

