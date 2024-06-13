Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA)

Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) by 172.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares during the period. Coya Therapeutics makes up about 0.5% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Coya Therapeutics worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

NASDAQ COYA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 41,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,255. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

