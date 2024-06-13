Greenvale Capital LLP Has $60.74 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Greenvale Capital LLP lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262,104 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up about 5.2% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned approximately 0.86% of FTI Consulting worth $60,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 95,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 375,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.80. 3,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,925. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.81 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.08.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

