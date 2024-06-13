Greenvale Capital LLP Increases Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 291.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296,140 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for 10.8% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenvale Capital LLP owned approximately 1.98% of Planet Fitness worth $127,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 16.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 121.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 32.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. 115,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

